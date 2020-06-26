Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNA. Longbow Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of SNA opened at $131.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap-on will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 183.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

