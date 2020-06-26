SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.50

News coverage about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SFTBF opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $54.86.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

