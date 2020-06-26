Solana Market Capitalization Tops $12.27 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Solana has a market cap of $12.27 million and $1.17 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00007722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Solana has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.35 or 0.05042325 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002878 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031690 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012789 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004550 BTC.

About Solana

SOL is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,628,814 coins and its circulating supply is 17,249,118 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

