Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,887 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Southwest Gas worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Southwest Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,018,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Southwest Gas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Southwest Gas by 30.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Southwest Gas by 77.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 39,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $30,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.28.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

