S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $316.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.40.

SPGI opened at $327.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.01. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $334.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

