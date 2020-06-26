SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,968,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

