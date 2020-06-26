SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Lessened by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

SPYG opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

