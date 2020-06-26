SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,156,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,813,000 after buying an additional 428,955 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after buying an additional 284,598 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 344,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5,226.0% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 303,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 297,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,856,000.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

