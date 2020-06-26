Speedemissions (OTCMKTS:SPMI) Trading Down 27.3%

Speedemissions Inc (OTCMKTS:SPMI)’s share price fell 27.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 155 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 134,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Speedemissions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPMI)

Speedemissions, Inc provides vehicle emissions testing and safety inspection services in the United States. The company performs accelerated simulated model and on-board diagnostic emissions tests for the automobile fleets of the federal, state, and local governments; and various new and used car dealers in Atlanta, Georgia.

