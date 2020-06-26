Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Insider Acquires £124.02 in Stock

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell acquired 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £124.02 ($157.85).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Paula Bell bought 51 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £129.03 ($164.22).

On Monday, May 4th, Paula Bell sold 131,769 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.99), for a total transaction of £309,657.15 ($394,116.27).

On Friday, April 24th, Paula Bell bought 51 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £125.97 ($160.33).

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 230 ($2.93) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 245.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 230.57. Spirent Communications Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 146.81 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 255 ($3.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 225 ($2.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.83) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 173 ($2.20) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Spirent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.29 ($2.71).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

