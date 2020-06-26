Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPWH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $246.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at $368,579.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.