Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 2,189 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,406,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,708,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.01.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other Ingredion news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

