Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 30,744 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 185.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,744 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of HB Fuller worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in HB Fuller by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in HB Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HB Fuller by 367.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HB Fuller by 117.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

HB Fuller stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. HB Fuller Co has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

