Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 6,067 Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.20% of Neenah worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Neenah during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Neenah by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neenah by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Neenah by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Neenah by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NP opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.41. Neenah Inc has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter. Neenah had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Neenah has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, CFO Paul F. Desantis acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.63 per share, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,571.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

