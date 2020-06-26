Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 774,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 98,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 268,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $437,560.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,003,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $77.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.38.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

