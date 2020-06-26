Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,695 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIA opened at $257.44 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.92.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

