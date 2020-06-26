Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 138.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day moving average is $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

