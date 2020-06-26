Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,134 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $60,946,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,183,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after buying an additional 797,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after buying an additional 517,127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sealed Air by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 693,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after buying an additional 411,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Sealed Air by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 573,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 263,636 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of SEE opened at $31.12 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

