Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,204 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 294,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,003,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,344,000 after purchasing an additional 173,281 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 62,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,519 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.