Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 74,198 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,198 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Norges Bank bought a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,140,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the first quarter valued at $9,242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 373.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 536,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 422,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 329,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the first quarter worth $2,715,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

CIM opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $155.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

