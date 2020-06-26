Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 74,872 Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,872 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vericel worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vericel alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $221,412.51. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VCEL stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $609.90 million, a P/E ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 2.94. Vericel Corp has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.43.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. Vericel’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.