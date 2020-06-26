Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,685,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5,336.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $206.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.30. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.90.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.