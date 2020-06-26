Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 24,828 Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Crowdstrike by 121.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crowdstrike news, COO Colin Black sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $651,217.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $651,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $31,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,678,753 shares of company stock worth $718,848,754 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.84.

Shares of CRWD opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -132.14. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $108.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

