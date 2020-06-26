Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 10,164 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 25.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in LPL Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,896,026.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

