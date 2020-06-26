Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 174,968 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,968 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Realty Income by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

