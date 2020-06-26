Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 40,563 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,563 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Synaptics worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $438,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $169,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,312. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

