Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of LCI Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in LCI Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in LCI Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in LCI Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CJS Securities cut shares of LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $110.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average is $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $122.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $659.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.42 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.49%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $508,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at $528,414.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

