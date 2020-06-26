Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,440,000 after acquiring an additional 477,190 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 257,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after acquiring an additional 83,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,138,000 after acquiring an additional 110,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

In related news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary G. White bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,112.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

