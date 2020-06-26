Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.77. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,756. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 73,053 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $710,000. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 185.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.8% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.