Stipend Hits Market Capitalization of $23,417.10 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $23,417.10 and $17.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00773092 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $243.91 or 0.02650447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00028129 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004646 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00215546 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012863 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00161439 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007631 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.