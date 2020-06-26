Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,531 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,061% compared to the typical daily volume of 907 call options.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo purchased 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $384,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,488,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,618,584.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 117.6% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,074,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,209,000 after buying an additional 1,661,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,915,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after buying an additional 212,467 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 47.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,715,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 551,701 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 43.2% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 977,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 294,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 829,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $977.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.88. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.35 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 37.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.66.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.