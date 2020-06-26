Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,827 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,191% compared to the typical daily volume of 529 call options.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,118.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $881,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,333,200. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IONS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

IONS stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

