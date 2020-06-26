Stock Traders Buy High Volume of CNX Resources Put Options (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 17,815 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,071% compared to the average daily volume of 1,521 put options.

NYSE:CNX opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNX. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 237.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

