Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SLM Call Options (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 12,275 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 1,022 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,914,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,595,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,179,000 after purchasing an additional 165,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,203 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,147,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,776,000 after purchasing an additional 521,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,592,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,830,000 after purchasing an additional 848,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLM. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

SLM stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.41. SLM has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.70 million. SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

