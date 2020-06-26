Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,781 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,313% compared to the typical volume of 126 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $98,989.02. Insiders have sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $125,884 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

