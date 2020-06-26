Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,369 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,633% compared to the typical volume of 79 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PaySign by 60.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in PaySign by 61.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PaySign by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,175,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65,781 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PaySign by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 167,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

PAYS stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. PaySign has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.66 million, a P/E ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 1.74.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

