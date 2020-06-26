Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Stake Lowered by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Store Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STOR shares. ValuEngine cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

In other Store Capital news, CEO Christopher H. Volk bought 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,818.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

