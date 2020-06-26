Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SREDF)

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services for private individuals, companies, municipalities, and public sector in Norway and Sweden. It operates through Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other segments. The Savings segment offers pension saving products, including retirement, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products for private individuals.

