SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 629.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,698,000 after purchasing an additional 65,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,983,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,918,000 after acquiring an additional 134,898 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.59.

SIVB opened at $215.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.63. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $461,478.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,862 shares of company stock worth $2,032,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

