SVB Leerink Comments on Affimed NV’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affimed in a report issued on Wednesday, June 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AFMD. BidaskClub raised shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $4.63 on Friday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 280.35% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Affimed by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 165.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 110.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. 50.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

