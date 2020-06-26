SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider Sells $438,947.52 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 18,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $438,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rebecca Cantieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 14,298 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $331,856.58.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,667 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $149,540.81.

On Friday, June 5th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,700 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,763 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $38,292.36.

SVMK stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.56. SVMK Inc has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at $14,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 349.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 255,990 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 549.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 80,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

