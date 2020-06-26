SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSREY. Royal Bank of Canada raised SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SWISS RE LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

