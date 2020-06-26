Synex International (TSE:SXI) Trading Up 4.5%

Synex International Inc (TSE:SXI) was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 33,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 12,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.40.

Synex International Company Profile (TSE:SXI)

Synex International Inc develops, owns, and operates electric power facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

