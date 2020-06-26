SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.88, but opened at $58.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SYSCO shares last traded at $54.85, with a volume of 3,062,161 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,942,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at about $169,106,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

