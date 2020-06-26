Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Talos Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.26 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 34.82%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TALO. Northland Securities began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

TALO stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $652.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 3.26. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Talos Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

