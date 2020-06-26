Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,071,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 544,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.47% of Tapestry worth $52,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

