TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. TE Connectivity reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.