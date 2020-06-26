TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. TE Connectivity reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.