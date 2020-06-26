Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells $555,600.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Turitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Thursday, April 16th, Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02.

NYSE TDOC opened at $201.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -149.41 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $208.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.