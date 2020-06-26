Tempur Sealy International Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.81). William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $70.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average is $69.57.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,051 shares of company stock worth $16,842,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

