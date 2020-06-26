Tempur Sealy International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,585 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,624% compared to the typical volume of 208 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,353,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The company had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

